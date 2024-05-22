LeBron James credits Caitlin Clark as reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar LeBron James said he’s rooting for Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

In James’ “Mind The Game” podcast alongside former Duke and NBA star JJ Redick, the LA star and four-time NBA champion sounded off on the outside noise that Clark is facing early in her WNBA career.

With some adult language mixed in, James shared why he feels fellow WNBA players and coaches will be thanking Clark before it’s all said and done.

LeBron James weighs in on the outside noise surrounding Caitlin Clark to start her professional basketball career: “Don’t get it twisted. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen in the WNBA. … I’m rooting for Caitlin.”pic.twitter.com/z80KuKv0n5 — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) May 22, 2024

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport, more people want to watch, more people want to tune in. Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it (expletive) up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is going to happen for the WNBA.

“But for her individually, I don’t think she should get involved on nothing that’s being said. Just go have fun, enjoy. You know, but I’m rooting for Caitlin, because I’ve been in that seat before. I’ve walked that road before. I hope they, I hope she kills. I hope Aliyah Boston does amazing. You know, I hope they do great,” James said.

In regards to the criticism early in their careers, James said he hears and sees similar negativity and detractors to his son at USC, Bronny James.

“I’m just kind of in this mode right now, because I’m getting the same thing from watching my son who’s a 19-year-old, kind of getting a lot of animosity and hatred towards him when he’s just a kid trying to live out his dream.

“You know, there’s a very small number of men and women that actually get to live out their dream of playing a professional sport. And we have grown (expletive) men and women out here doing whatever they can to try to make sure that does not happen. That is the weirdest thing in the world, but it is what it is and I’m glad that Caitlin has a great head on her shoulders,” James said.

Unfortunately, the perks of superstardom also bring the negatives of the spotlight, too.

It’s great to see a star of James’ caliber going to bat for Clark, celebrating her and sharing some wisdom early in her WNBA career.

