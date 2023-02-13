LeBron James was booed at the Super Bowl, so he put on an imaginary crown

Just days after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a trip to watch the Super Bowl.

James is a longtime friend of Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna. While he just accomplished one of the most impressive records in sports history and it won’t be broken any time soon, the fans didn’t him much love.

The four-time NBA Finals MVP was shown on the jumbotron at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But the crowd — many of them either locals or who root for the nearby Phoenix Suns or out-of-towners who typically cheer for the Eagles — wasn’t having it and showered him with boos.

LeBron James looks on during the third quarter of Super Bowl 57.

They boo’ed LeBron and he put the crown on his head 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/EdBRJ7L6E7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 13, 2023

The superstar seemed unfazed by the reaction, however, and responded by putting on an invisible crown as a nod to his “King James” nickname.

This was a fun way for LeBron to proclaim his royalty in front of the tens of thousands of fans who attended the big game.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: LeBron James was booed at Super Bowl 57