Lebanon blasts LaVergne in 7-4A loser's bracket

May 8—SMYRNA — Lebanon waited out a weather delay, then thundered past LaVergne 16-0 to stay alive as the District 7-4A softball tournament moved to Smyrna on Monday.

The Lady Devils led 13-0 in the first inning. Shylee Essary tripled with the bases loaded and later added an RBI single. Allyssa Horne drew a bases-loaded walk and later doubled in two more scores. Lillie Huddleston had an RBI single and run-scoring double. Teagan Fetcho drew a bases-loaded walk as she and Keeli Davis had RBI singles.

Reagan Schmitz drew a bases-loaded walk in Lebanon's four-run second.

Amiyah Hodge pitched three innings, allowing three hits, for the win.

Lebanon had 10 hits, including two each by Huddleston, Davis, Essary, Horne and Fetcho. Essary and Horne had three RBIs each.

The Lady Devils advanced to a scheduled Tuesday game against Stewarts Creek, which ousted Wilson Central late Monday night.

Schmitz, Aundrea Huddleston and Maci Hodge were named to the all-district team, it was announced before the game.

DCA drops Friendship to loser's bracket

DONELSON — Donelson Christian run-ruled Friendship Christian 13-3 in five innings Monday in the Middle Region winner's bracket final.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the second inning off Izzy Wilson, who held them there until DCA poured four across in the fourth and eight in the fifth to finish with 16 hits.

Bailey Shepard homered and drove in four runs. She also held Friendship to two hits while striking out six. One of the hits was Bell Nokes' three-run homer for Friendship's runs in the top of the fifth as the Lady Commanders briefly climbed to within 5-3.

Friendship fell to 23-9 going into Tuesday's game at FCS against Goodpasture where the loser finished third and the survivor will visit DCA today needing to win twice to take the title.

Green Hill waits out weather, thunders to tourney-opening winMT. JULIET — Green Hill had to wade through weather delays Monday as the defending 4A state champion Lady Hawks opened District 14-4A tournament play with an 11-0 run rule win over visiting Hendersonville.

Avary Stockwell homered to left field in the first inning and hit a three-run blast to center in the third. Maliyah Wilkins went deep to left for a 2-0 lead in the second.

The Lady Hawks opened their 11-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Green Hill will next face the Beech-Mt. Juliet winner. The Lady Buccaneers and Bears, playing after the Lady Hawks' contest, were suspended early in the contest and were to resume Tuesday before the scheduled games. The loser was to face Hendersonville before the winner took on Green Hill in the winner's bracket final. The loser's final is set for 5 p.m. today, followed by the championship round at 7. The "if necessary" game would be at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Friendship softball reaches State XIIFriendship Christian snapped a tie with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to run-rule visiting Goodpasture 13-3 last Friday in the Middle Region softball tournament.

The teams traded first-inning scores before the Lady Commanders took a 3-1 lead in the second. The Lady Cougars climbed into the 3-3 tie with two in the top of the fourth. After the big bottom of the fourth, Friendship finished off the visitors with four in the fifth, clinching a top-three finish and a berth in the State XII tournament for FCS.

Friendship, the No. 2 seed in District 4-IIA, took a 23-8 record to No. 1 Donelson Christian on Monday night in the winner's bracket final with the loser falling into the loser's final where that loser finishes third. The top four advance to State XII, Division II's version of the sectional.

Izzy Wilson scattered four hits in five innings for the win.

She was backed by a 13-hit attack, led by Bell Nokes' two doubles. Claire Miller drove in four runs and Bella Ellis two on a double and single. Riese Huckaby also doubled as she and leadoff batter Gabby Lowe added two hits apiece.

Watertown dominates Jackson CountyWATERTOWN — In between rain showers, Watertown began the District 5-2A tournament last Saturday and drenched visiting Jackson County in a 15-0 three-inning win.

Kay McGuire pitched two innings with two strikeouts before Avery Taylor struck out the side in the third for a combined perfect game.

Watertown totaled 16 hits and got the onslaught going with seven runs in the first inning.

No. hitter Katie Brindley went 3-for-3, Drew Pryor doubled twice and Taylor once as each drove in three runs. Leadoff batter Callie Buhler singled twice and doubled while Alyssa Wood doubled and singled as each had two RBIs. Rachel Cromer also doubled and singled. Harlie Phillips also finished with a two-base hit.

Watertown advanced to the winner's bracket final against Smith County, which was moved to Tuesday afternoon as the start of a tripleheader. The winner will play for the championship at 5 p.m. today with the "if necessary" game to follow. The loser of Watertown-Smith dropped into the loser's bracket final later that night against the survivor of Jackson County and Monterey. The final winner Tuesday will advance to tonight's championship round needing two wins to take the title.