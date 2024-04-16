'Leave it... it's his decision' - Nevin on penalty argument

[Reuters]

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says Cole Palmer was "utterly in the right" for stepping up himself to score a penalty against Everton, following a dispute between team-mates about who should take it.

The Blues were 4-0 up when they were awarded a second-half spot-kick. Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke argued over who would take it, before Palmer - Chelsea's regular taker - scored his fourth goal of the match.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said afterwards that he "can't accept this kind of behaviour" and ex-Scotland international Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Cole Palmer is the penalty taker.

"Others who want to walk up and try to take the ball off him - the rule in dressing rooms and in squads is to leave it, it's him and it's his decision. It may well be you want to score a goal and get your confidence up, but it does not matter, it's not your choice."

Nevin continued: "Palmer was absolutely and utterly in the right. Well done to Conor Gallagher, stepping in exactly when he should have done as well. The others? Well, the manager should have a strong word with you.

"Management's an important thing, how you get the best out of people. My temptation, had I been manager, would have been to hook the other two players. Just take them off, say 'don't do that again and this is your punishment', just to show them that you must work as a group.

"But they're young and certainly you can see there's some improvement there."