What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s win over Michigan

Ohio State basketball’s late season run continued as they defeating Michigan at home in a rout, 84-61.

The Buckeyes improved to 18-12 on the year, 8-11 in the Big Ten following the win over their rivals. It doesn’t nearly mean as much as it does on the gridiron, but anytime Ohio State beats Michigan, it feels great.

Interim head coach Jake Diebler continues to defy logic, as he’s now led the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for Chris Holtmann.

Ohio State basketball is finally playing up to its talent level. Find out what we learned following the Buckeyes win over the Wolverines at home.

Jake Diebler did right by the seniors

What we learned

With four seniors on the team, two of which haven’t been main starters this year, Diebler sent all of them out on the court for the opening tip along with Bruce Thornton. The young Buckeye coach gets it, this day is about those players, and giving them their just due was great to see. Diebler winning and making small gestures like that is surely giving the duo of Ohio State athletic directors something to think about.

When Michigan punched back, so did Ohio State

AND ONE CITY, DUNK CITY, THE SCHOTT IS ALIVE ‼️ OSU: 82

What we learned

The Buckeyes looked like they would blow this game open early in the second half, but the Wolverines battled back and made it a game, cutting the lead to just 54-47 with a little over 10 minutes left. Ohio State responded in a big way, going on a 18-4 run over the next six minutes, effectively ending the game. It was a run that we haven’t seen much of this year, once again showing the talent on this team was severely underutilized by Chris Holtmann.

Bruce Thornton was a bit rusty

What we learned

Thornton missed the last game due to a migraine, and you could tell as he was a bit off by his standards. He didn’t shoot particularly well, going 3-of-8 from the field. He made all ten of his free throws, grabbed 5 rebounds and had 5 assists, so he was still able to make a very positive contribution, even if he wasn’t playing at 100%.

Jamison Battle was very hesitant to shoot

What we learned

After going off for 32-points against Nebraska shooting 18 times, Battle was extremely quiet during his final collegiate home game. Just 5 shots on the day, making 3 of them. The Big Ten’s best three-point shooter didn’t put up the volume he normally does, just three shots from deep, but he did make two of them. If there has one downside to Battle’s game, it’s that he’s not quite as aggressive as he should be.

Roddy Gayle Jr. was all over the court

What we learned

Not only did Gayle Jr. have a great scoring game, his baskets were timely along with having an aggressive nature towards them. He was slashing to the basket, which is one of his best attributes, especially considering he’s one of the best athletes on most courts. Gayle Jr. has had an up-and-down season, but the growth has shown and he’s setting himself up for a huge junior year. Second on the day in scoring with 15-points, and added 3 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals.

Ohio State’s late run to the NCAA Tournament is still alive

What we learned

It seemed like two weeks ago this team was cooked, and didn’t stand a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. Well, fast forward to winning 4-of-5 games since Diebler took over, and now the Buckeyes sit at an 18-12 record. Winning the regular season finale against Rutgers and a couple more wins in the Big Ten tournament would most likely put Ohio State on the bubble. There is a real possibility they can sneak into the tourney. Crazy.

