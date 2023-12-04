What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s Big Ten win over Minnesota

Ohio State basketball controlled the majority of the game against visiting Minnesota, eventually winning its first Big Ten battle, 84-74.

The win improves the Buckeyes early season record to 7-1 overall, and 1-0 in conference play. Defense was once again the factor for Ohio State, as it held yet another opponent to under their season points-per-game total.

The Gophers had entered the game scoring almost 80 points each game, but fell short of that mark off by six points, which was big. Ohio State’s offense was solid again, shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc, and 49.1% overall.

It was another early game where we find out plenty about this year’s Buckeye team, so take a look at what we learned after the first conference win of the 2023-24 season.

Ohio State almost blew a 22-point lead but …

What we learned

The Buckeyes answered down the stretch. With about 3:30 left in the second half, Minnesota cut the lead down to just six points. We saw this a lot last year, not being able to finish opponents and get the victory. Three consecutive possessions ended in three point baskets, one each from Jamison Battle, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Bruce Thornton to finish it off. That stretch gave the Buckeyes an 11-point lead with under two minutes and the team was able to fend off the visitors from there.

Jamison Battle reminded Minnesota what it lost

What we learned

Battle transferred into Ohio State this season after spending his first three seasons with the Gophers. His stated goal was to give himself the best chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The early returns are promising, and in a “revenge” game for Battle, he lit up his former team, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from three, while grabbing six rebounds and blocking a shot. He finished with 25 points, his most as a Buckeye, but the all important win.

Bruce Thornton is HIM

What we learned

Many saw this coming, but it’s safe to say that the Bruce Thornton breakout is for real. The sophomore has been doing it all for the Buckeyes, three of his last four games scoring 25 or more, while committing just 5 turnovers with 18 assists. Thornton has been integral in Ohio State’s success, he’s an elite point guard that can elevate a team and that’s exact what we’ve seen.

There was no answer for Dawson Garcia but …

What we learned

The defense locked down the rest of the Gophers, but Garcia was on fire, scoring 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds. He was by far Minnesota’s best offensive threat, and although he got his, the rest of the team didn’t. Only one other player ended with double figures at ten points. The Ohio State defense did a great job limiting the damage from everyone but Garcia.

This was exactly what we will see later in the Big Ten, which helps

What we learned

I had an idea that the Ohio State basketball team was ready for conference play, and after this game it looks like I was correct. The Gophers didn’t give in, even down by 22 points, but there was no panic. There were contributions from all over, freshman Scotty Middleton scored eight off the bench, picking up for others who weren’t on their games. It was an impressive win and one that will help with confidence going forward.

