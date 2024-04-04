What we learned as Giants swept by Ohtani, Dodgers in LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

LOS ANGELES -- For a second consecutive night, the Giants withstood an early onslaught from the league's most expensive lineup and charged back into the game in the middle innings. Once again, the comeback fell short.

Shohei Ohtani hit his first homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached five runs for a ninth straight game, beating the Giants 5-4 to clinch a sweep.

The Giants finished 2-5 on a tough season-opening road trip and now will take a breather before Jordan Hicks takes the ball in the home opener Friday.

Tyler Glasnow, yet another offseason addition for the Dodgers, was dominant through the first five innings, but the Giants chipped away in the sixth. After LaMonte Wade Jr.'s second walk, Jorge Soler smoked a double into the right field corner. Michael Conforto brought them both home with a single.

A couple of large human beings took turns hitting absolute bombs in the late innings. Ohtani's homer went 430 feet to right, but an inning later, Soler got that run back with a 452 foot blast. The ball left Soler's bat at 112 mph.

Here are the takeaways from the Giants' fourth consecutive loss:

Play The Hits

A night after Logan Webb regretted not using his changeup enough, Kyle Harrison stuck to his strengths. He pounded the zone with his fastball early on and ended up throwing it 67 percent of the time. The best was a 96 mph bolt to Mookie Betts that got the game's hottest hitter to fly out on the first pitch with two on in the second. An inning later, the Dodgers jumped back on top.

Ohtani beat out a grounder to the right side and then somehow scored from first on a double to left. A single from Teoscar Hernandez made it a two-run inning. Miguel Rojas hit an elevated fastball out to left in the third, putting a fourth run on Harrison's line.

Harrison was charged with four earned on six hits and three walks. He struck out four, with Ohtani going down on one of the better changeups he has thrown in the big leagues.

Patty Barrels

Glasnow had struck out three of four when Patrick Bailey crushed a hanging slider with one out in the third. The homer was the first of the year for Bailey, who bulked up in the offseason. He later had a hard single up the middle, which was only the second hit off Glasnow through five innings.

Patty Barrels ties it with his first dinger of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/4nsSpMDIpU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

Bailey is batting .375 through the first week, but he had some uncharacteristic throwing issues earlier on the trip. He looked like his old self Wednesday, throwing Hernandez out in the third inning and framing several close pitches for strikeouts.

The Conforto Show

It was a huge road trip for Conforto, who looks poised for a bounceback season after a disappointing first year in San Francisco. Conforto leads the Giants with three homers and he has nine RBI through seven games, the fourth-most in the big leagues.

Conforto comes through in the clutch with ✌️ ribbies pic.twitter.com/7eK3FZI0aP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

Conforto finished the trip with 10 hits in 27 at-bats, and the way he's doing it is even more promising. He ranked in the bottom half of the league in most batted-ball metrics last season but already has seven batted balls at 100 mph or above. His single left the bat at 106.5 mph.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast