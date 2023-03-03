What we learned about Colorado’s defense from Thursday’s coaches’ presser

One week after Colorado football’s offensive coaches spoke with the media, we got to hear from the Buffs’ defensive minds on Thursday.

Taking the podium was defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, linebackers coach Andre’ Hart, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and defensive ends coach Nick Williams. Each spoke on their early days in Boulder, the high standards being set within the program and their approach to recruiting, among several other topics.

It was also clear that Colorado’s players haven’t shied away from getting work done this winter, and that should only ramp up with spring ball about to begin.

Below are just a few highlights from Thursday’s defensive coaches’ presser:

Colorado can play "from the outside in"

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis:

“We’re probably the only place in America that’s going to start from the outside in with our corners because that’s who he (Cormani McClain) is. That’s what we want to build our brand on. We want to make sure our guys on the outside are lockdown.”

LB Jeremiah Brown can bring it

“You’re gonna get a kid that’s gonna play multiple positions but it’s going to make some noise come Saturday’s.” Colorado LBs coach Andre Hart on Jeremiah Brown and the player he will be at CU. He also praised his study habits and willingness to put the work in. #SkoBuffs🦬 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) March 2, 2023

Charles Kelly wants his defense to be versatile

“Alignment-wise, I think in college football, you have to be very multiple because people do so many things.” Kelly said. “The game has changed in the last 15 years with RPOs (and) multiple formations. To be honest with you, the rules in football have geared toward the offense being able to do more things than they could a few years back. So we want to be a very multiple defense. We want to be able to adjust to things from week to week.”

Charles Kelly: "We're going to build our defense based off of what Coach Prime's expectations are"

“He (Coach Prime) says it all the time: we want to be big; we want to be physical; we want to be disciplined; we want to be fast and we want to be tough,” Kelly said. “So we want to be an aggressive style defense; we want to be an attacking defense. I don’t think you can sit back and wait for things to happen. That being said, you got to be smart in how you handle things.”

Jordan Domineck is growing into a leader

Defensive ends coach Nick Williams on Arkansas transfer Jordan Domineck:

“He’s growing into a leader. He’s a good pass rusher, I think he was third in the SEC (in sacks with 7.5). He works hard, he takes hard coaching well. I think I want him to get a little bigger… I just want to push him to be the best he can be. He has personal goals he’s set for himself and part of our obligation is to help him accomplish those goals.”

