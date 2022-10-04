LeGarrette Blount apologizes after video shows him fighting with adults at youth football game

LeGarrette Blount apologized after video showed the former NFL running back throwing punches during a skirmish among adults at a youth football game.

TMZ published video of the incident on Monday showing tensions surface during a postgame handshake line at a 12-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Two groups of adults were seen arguing after the game before the incident escalated into pushing and shoving. Blount, who was reportedly a coach at the game, lunged at and threw punches at a man in the opposing group after the man appeared to say something.

The two briefly scuffled before others intervened to separate them. From there, others tussled before cooler heads prevailed to separate the two groups.

LeGarrette Blount last played with the Detroit Lions in 2018.

Police in Gilbert confirmed to USA Today they were investigating the incident and that Blount was involved. The fight was over by the time police arrived around 7 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made as of Tuesday.

Blount issued an apology on Twitter acknowledging his role in the incident.

"Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off (sic) the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation.

"I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Blount, 35, played nine seasons as an NFL running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. He retired from football after the 2018 season. A three-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots and Eagles, Blount finished his career with 6,306 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry.