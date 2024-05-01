LB Joshua Uche assesses youthful Patriots QB room as draft dust settles

New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche is impressed with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, as he noted in a press conference on Tuesday.

Uche signed a new deal with the Patriots back in March. He is a key piece of their defense and showed it last season, when tallying 15 combined tackles and three sacks.

Those numbers were a bit down from the year before, when he recorded 27 combined tackles and established himself as a real pass-rushing threat with 11.5 sacks.

When asked about Maye, Uche noted that he didn’t know the rookie quarterback well. But he does feel like Maye has a great arm, and he’d give the team a chance to win football games.

Of course, like every position in New England, Uche also knows Maye is going to have to compete for a starting job.

Joshua Uche admits he doesn't know Drake Maye well, but feels Maye has a great arm, lots of potential and gives the #Patriots a chance to win. He also notes it will be a competition at QB. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 30, 2024

There is no doubt the quarterback room will look different than it has in previous years. We’ll see if the actual competition between the five quarterbacks currently on the roster lives up to the hype.

