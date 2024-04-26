Lauren Hemp rejects Barcelona speculation to sign new Man City deal

Hemp has scored 65 goals for City in 157 appearances (Getty Images)

England star Lauren Hemp has signed a new three-year contract with Manchester City.

The forward was out of contract in the summer and had been linked with European champions Barcelona.

But the 23-year-old has signed a new deal to extend her stay with the Women’s Super League leaders until 2027.

City had lost England internationals Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze to Barcelona in 2022, as well as Georgia Stanway to Bayern Munich the same summer.

But Hemp has decided to remain with Gareth Taylor’s side, who could win their first WSL title since 2016 this season.

“This is a special team,” Hemp said. “I want to take my game to the next level, and I feel like I’m capable of doing that here. The WSL is the best league to be in.

“I feel at home here in Manchester. With the squad we have here, we are always learning and it’s so special to be involved at a club where we’re capable of achieving anything.

“I’m so passionate about this club and there’s no place I’d rather be. I’m very excited to keep this journey going for the next few years.”

Man City have the chance to move six points clear of Chelsea in the WSL title race this weekend, if they beat Bristol City.

Chelsea would still have two games in hand to move level with City, but Taylor said the club was delighted to renew Hemp’s deal.

“Lauren is an outstanding player and I’m looking forward to continuing the journey we started together four years ago,” Taylor said.

“The growth she has shown has been incredible, and we know that she will continue to bring great things to the team for the next three years.

“There’s so much more to come and we’re really pleased that Lauren has extended her stay with the club.”

Hemp has scored 65 goals for City in 157 appearances in all competitions since signing for the club six seasons ago.

She has won 55 England caps and was named PGA Young Player of the Year four times, as well as being included in the WSL Team of the Year on two occasions.