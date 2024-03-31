Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update day of Alabama basketball vs Clemson in Elite Eight

LOS ANGELES − Alabama basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is out again with a head injury for the Elite Eight, per a UA spokesperson.

The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide faces No. 6 seed Clemson with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Neither team has made it that far in the NCAA Tournament in the history of their respective programs.

Wrightsell sustained a head injury in the Round of 32 against Grand Canyon. Then he did not play in the Sweet 16 win against UNC, but Wrightsell was with the team.

Wrightsell already dealt with a head injury earlier in the season, having missed four games late in SEC play.

Coach Nate Oats said Friday that Wrightsell continued to be day-to-day and would be evaluated by the doctor and trainer.

Wrightsell is an important part of the Crimson Tide; he leads Alabama in 3-point field goal percentage (44.3%) and is one of the most efficient offensive players in the country, per KenPom. He also hasn't missed a free throw all season. His ability to cover up defensive mistakes is also of value.

GRANT NELSON: Alabama basketball has been waiting for this Grant Nelson, and he got Tide to Elite Eight

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban's epic career with our special book. Preorder here.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update: Latest before Alabama vs Clemson