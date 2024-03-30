What channel is Clemson vs Alabama basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

LOS ANGELES — Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Clemson in March Madness, facing off in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Both teams are fresh off pulling off upsets in the Sweet 16; the No. 4 seed Crimson Tide beat No. 1 UNC and No. 6 Clemson upset No. 2 Arizona.

Before they arrived in Los Angeles, the Tigers also beat No. 11 seed New Mexico and No. 3 Baylor. Meanwhile, Alabama beat No. 13 Charleston and No. 12 Grand Canyon in Spokane, Washington.

Now, the Crimson Tide and Tigers will battle to advance to the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama will aim to split the season series with Clemson; the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 28.

Will Alabama find a way to make the first Final Four in program history? Or will Clemson play spoiler to those hopes and advance to the Final Four itself?

Here's how to watch the game.

What channel is Alabama vs Clemson today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Alabama will tip off vs Clemson on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV.

Alabama vs Clemson start time

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 7:49 p.m. CT, approximately

Alabama and Clemson will play at 7:49 p.m. CT approximately on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Alabama basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 9 Alabama 92, Arkansas 88 March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 (SEC Tournament) March 22 Alabama 109, Charleston 96 (Round of 64) March 24 Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61 (Round of 32) March 28 Alabama 89, UNC 87 (Sweet 16) March 30 Alabama vs Clemson (Elite Eight)

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 9 Wake Forest 81, Clemson 76 March 13 Boston College 76, Clemson 55 (ACC Tournament) March 22 Clemson 77, New Mexico 56 (Round of 64) March 24 Clemson 72, Baylor 64 (Round of 32) March 28 Clemson 77, Arizona 72 (Sweet 16) March 30 Alabama vs Clemson (Elite Eight)

