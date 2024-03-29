Latest Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update before Alabama basketball vs Clemson in Elite Eight

LOS ANGELES — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. remains day to day with a head injury, coach Nate Oats said before Alabama basketball vs Clemson in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

"We're trying to get healthy,” Oats said Friday. ". ... Wrightsell continues to be evaluated by the doctor and the trainer."

Wrightsell, who exited the win against Grand Canyon with a head injury in the Round of 32, missed his fifth game of the season Thursday in the Crimson Tide’s 89-87 win against UNC in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

The senior guard leads Alabama in 3-point shooting percentage at 44.3% and is No. 6 in the country in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. With a turnover rate of 10.3%, Wrightsell remains the Tide’s most reliable player at taking care of the ball.

Rylan Griffen, who had 19 points against the Tar Heels, said Wrightsell has been like “another coach” on the bench.

“Even though he’s not playing, we still feel his presence all over the court,” Griffen said.

Fourth-seeded Alabama (24-11) will battle sixth-seeded Clemson (24-11) on Saturday (7:49 p.m. CT, TBS/truTV) at Crypto.com Arena. The winner will advance to the Final Four in Phoenix.

When the Crimson Tide and Tigers played in November, Wrightsell had five points and four rebounds in an 85-77 loss at Coleman Coliseum.

