Latest odds and full list for all eight horses for the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Two weeks after the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes – the second leg of the horse racing Triple Crown – will begin its 149th iteration.

The Preakness is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The race has a familiar name leading the way in betting odds. Morning-line odds for the race have Derby winner Mystik Dan as the heavy favorite, though it wasn't always his race to win.

Muth, one of the horses trained by eight-time (including 2023) Preakness winner Bob Baffert, was scratched from the race on Wednesday with a fever. The scratch pushed Mystik Dan into the top spot in odds. Baffert will focus his efforts on training up his other horse present at Pimlico: Imagination.

Here are the latest odds for Preakness – as well as each horse's post position – heading into Saturday, according to CBS Sports.

Mystik Dan, ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr wins the 150th Kentucky Derby with Sierra Leone, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, finishing second and Forever Young, ridden by Ryusei Sakai, finishing third at Churchill Downs.

Program number Post Horse Morning-line odds 1 1 Mugatu 20-1 2 2 Uncle Heavy 20-1 3 3 Catching Freedom 6-1 4 N/A Muth Scratched 5 4 Mystik Dan 5-2 6 5 Seize the Gray 15-1 7 6 Just Steel 15-1 8 7 Tuscan Gold 8-1 9 8 Imagination 6-1

MYSTIK DAN: All things being equal, Derby winner should win Preakness. But all things are not equal.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18

Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, fuboTV

