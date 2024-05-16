What is the weather forecast for the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The weather could play an important role on Saturday in the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes as Mystik Dan goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The conditions could be similar to those at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, when Mystik Dan hugged the rail on his way to victory at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish.

The biggest difference from two weeks ago will be much cooler temperatures at Pimlico Race Course. However, only three horses in this year's Preakness field − Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Just Steel − also took part in the Derby.

National Treasure with John R. Velazquez up wins the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

What is the Preakness weather forecast?

The current weather forecast for Saturday evening in the Baltimore area is for cloudy skies with intermittent showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm with temperatures falling from around 60 into the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation is 65%.

Where is the Preakness held?

Pimlico Race Course, which opened in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1870, is the home of the annual running of the Preakness Stakes.

How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18

Coverage starts : 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

Post time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

TV: NBC (starting at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

Who won 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure, who was a 4-1 favorite to win the Preakness, beat seven other horses to cross the finish line at 1:55.12.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Preakness Stakes weather: Showers possible as Mystik Dan seeks history