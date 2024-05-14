Full horses list and latest odds for the 2024 Preakness Stakes

We are just four days away from Mystik Dan attempting to secure the second leg of the 2024 Triple Crown, as he will compete at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, Maryland in the Preakness Stakes.

With each horse drawing their post yesterday, the odds on each horse have changed based on their position. We saw at the Kentucky Derby how important post draw can be with the Kentucky Derby as each of the top-two finishers had two of the top-three post positions. Where the horse starts can have a drastic effect on their opportunity to win this historic race.

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions and odds:

Post Positions:

Mugatu (20-1) Uncle Heavy (20-1) Catching Freedom (6-1) Muth (8-5) Mystik Dan (5-2) Seize the Grey (15-1) Just Steel (15-1) Tuscan Gold (8-1) Imagination (6-1)

What is the best post position for the Preakness Stakes?

While each individual horse has different strengths that can be amplified under different conditions, the post position that has produced the most winners in Preakness Stakes history is No. 6, having produced 16 winners across 148 all-time races.

The most recent winner out of Post 6 was Oxbow in 2013. In fact, only two horses have won out of Post 6 since 2000 -- the other being Smarty Jones in 2004.

If you are looking for more recent success, Post 1 has produced three of the last five winners -- National Treasure (2023), Rombauer (2021), War of Will (2019).

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

When: Saturday, May 18

Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, fuboTV

