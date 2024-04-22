Latest NBA Mock Draft sees Bulls select 6-foot-9 Colorado forward

The Chicago Bulls need to switch up their roster this summer. The trade market will be the main place for them to do so, but the NBA Draft will be just as important. If they want to brighten their future, they should be looking to add more young talent. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has them selecting Colorado forward Cody Williams in his latest NBA Mock Draft.

“Cody Williams’ draft range remains wide within the lottery entering the pre-draft process,” Wasserman wrote. “He could go in the top five to a patient team that values the two-way wing archetype and wants to bet on more creation and shooting development. He could also slide into the Nos. 10-14 range if enough teams see too lengthy a project based on low-volume perimeter shotmaking and limited off-the-dribble game.

“He did finish the year on a high note in a loss to Marquette, looking more aggressive with drives, hitting a three and delivering some impressive defensive sequences. Despite lacking the traditional skill set of a go-to scoring wing, he found different ways to pick up buckets from on and off the ball. At 6’9”, he showed he can defend guards. And he should have “knows how to play” written on most scouting reports. He’ll go to a team that chooses not to overthink the tape that shows a raw offensive player.”

Williams, whose brother Jalen is helping lead the one-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, just wrapped up an impressive freshman season with the Buffaloes.

He averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field and 41.5% from behind the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire