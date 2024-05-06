Will latest Lonzo Ball move stop Bulls from being active this summer?

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has accepted his player option and will be a part of the roster for the 2024-25 season. Ball hasn’t played in a game for the Bulls in over two calendar years after hurting his knee in the 2021-22 season. Chicago has been dealing with his absence ever since.

The question is, when do the Bulls finally cut ties and move on without him? Ball opting into his player option means Chicago has the opportunity to either trade him or keep him around and hope he gets back onto the court. But will it prevent them from being active?

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not Ball opting into his contract will stop the Bulls from making serious moves this summer.

Will the Bulls now sit idly by in hopes of Ball returning to the court, or will they actually push forward and make significant changes to the roster?

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire