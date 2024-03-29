Alabama basketball vs Clemson prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

LOS ANGELES — Alabama basketball will look to score a victory over Clemson in the Elite Eight of March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 has put the Crimson Tide against the Tigers, two teams that faced off earlier in the season but now will battle it out for a spot in the Final Four.

Alabama is fresh off a win over No. 1 seed UNC in the Sweet 16, which was the first time Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats faced a team ranked higher than his in the NCAA Tournament while at Alabama. Before the UNC win, the Crimson Tide also beat No. 12 seed Grand Canyon in the Round of 32 in March Madness. Alabama started the tournament off with a win over No. 13 Charleston in the first round.

Clemson just put together its own upset, beating No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Tigers also beat Baylor and New Mexico in the first two rounds.

When Alabama and Clemson played back on Nov. 28, the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 85-77 in Coleman Coliseum.

Who will advance to the Final Four? Here's a scouting report and score prediction of the March Madness matchup between Alabama (24-11) and Clemson (24-11).

Projected starting lineup for Clemson vs Alabama basketball

Guard Chase Hunter (senior): 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. Averages: 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.7 turnovers.

Guard Joseph Girard (senior): 6-foot-2, 189 pounds. Averages: 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.6 turnovers.

Forward Jack Clark (senior): 6-foot-10, 207 pounds. Averages: 4.5 points, 5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.6 turnovers.

Forward Ian Schieffelin (junior): 6-foot-8, 238 pounds. Averages: 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.3 turnovers.

Center PJ Hall (senior): 6-foot-10, 238 pounds. Averages: 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.5 blocks, 1.7 turnovers.

Clemson's rotation vs Alabama basketball

The Tigers have 10 players who have averaged 11 or more minutes this season with nine playing most of the season. Outside of the starting five, Chauncey Wiggins (18.1 minutes per game), RJ Godfrey (15.7), Dillon Hunter (14.7) and Josh Beadle (11.1) each see time.

How Clemson stacks up with Alabama in scoring, defense and tempo

KenPom tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per 100 possessions. Clemson doesn't have as good of an offense as Alabama, but the Tigers are better defensively.

KenPom measures the adjusted tempo statistic based on the number of possessions per 40 minutes. Alabama will look to play considerably faster than Clemson.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

Clemson: 117.6 (24th nationally)

Alabama: 125.6 (4th)

Adjusted defensive efficiency:

Clemson: 98 (33rd nationally)

Alabama: 102.5 (104th)

Tempo

Clemson: 66.3 (257th nationally)

Alabama: 72.8 (10th)

Alabama vs Clemson prediction: March Madness Elite Eight

Alabama 85, Clemson 80: If the Crimson Tide played like it did against UNC, it's going to the Final Four. Grant Nelson and Mark Sears each competing at a high level will be too much for Clemson to stop.

