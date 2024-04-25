Latest Jets salary cap update before 2024 NFL Draft

The day has arrived. Thursday kicks off the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets are set to select 10th in Thursday’s first round and currently have seven total picks in the draft, one pick in Rounds 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7 as well as two picks in Round 4. They currently do not have a pick in the second round.

According to Over the Cap, the Jets currently only have about $2.8 million in cap space. That includes the recent trade of Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos. As it stands now, the Jets will likely have to create space to sign their draft class. The projected 2024 cap hit for the 10th pick is about $4 million and a total draft pool cap hit of about $9.5 million.

Fortunately, there are still ways to do so. For example, the Jets could restructure the contract of Quinnen Williams and turning most of his $14.4 million base salary into a signing or roster bonus.

The Jets may have to get a little creative to sign their draft picks, but they have all summer in which to do so. The team should be just fine from that standpoint.

