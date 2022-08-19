Latest update on injury to Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

No word on how long Tristan Wirfs might be sidelined, but he sustained a strained oblique in practice today during joint workouts with Titans. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 19, 2022

Tristan Wirfs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ All-Pro right tackle, left Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans due to injury, and did not return to action.

Wirfs suffered a strained oblique, according The Athletic’s Greg Auman, who adds that there’s no timetable yet on his potential return.

The Bucs are already without one Pro Bowler along the offensive line, having lost center Ryan Jensen to a knee injury earlier in training camp.

Hopefully, this doesn’t end up being serious enough to impact Wirfs’ availability for the start of the regular season next month.

