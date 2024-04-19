Latest on injured Yankees Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu

Gerrit Cole is still in the early stages of working his way back from nerve inflammation in his right elbow, but things seem to be progressing well.

The Yankees ace was in right field on Friday continuing his throwing program, which consisted of 30 throws at 75 feet, according to YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits.

Cole told Marakovits that he has been “recovering great” and he has not experienced any issues, although there is still no date on when he will likely throw from a mound.

The right-hander previously expressed June 1 as a target date for his return.

Meanwhile, the Yankees received less encouraging news on injured infielder DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday but an MRI on Thursday revealed that his foot is not quite healed to where doctors feel comfortable in him playing games, per Marakovits.

The setback will likely push LeMahieu’s timeline back three to four days before he could potentially resume playing in games again.