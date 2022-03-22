The latest on Auburn’s plan for quarterback recruiting

In the 2023 class, there is a lot of Alabama talent among the highest-rated prospects. Of that group, the Auburn Tigers and Bryan Harsin have their sights set firmly on a quarterback from Birmingham, Christopher Vizzina.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the staff is prioritizing the top in-state quarterback recruit.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn is prioritizing the in-state Christopher Vizzina. Ole Miss and Clemson are, too. Georgia and Ohio State are rising in this recruitment. I think we’ll see him get to practices at Clemson, Ole Miss and Georgia following visits to see Auburn and the Buckeyes over the last week. There is intrigue with Florida, LSU and Notre Dame too.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the likes of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Ole Miss all gunning for the top passer in the state of Alabama. All of these schools recruit the area pretty heavily. However, it appears that Harsin and the staff are putting all of their eggs in the Vizzina basket.

He was recently among the laundry list of recruits who recently visited the Plains. On Sunday they brought in one of the top quarterbacks in Dante Moore Jr. Wiltfong mentioned he could come off the board soon as well.

Talking to a staffer at Detroit King, I wouldn’t be surprised if Moore is off the board sooner rather than later. Obviously there has been a lot of Notre Dame buzz. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are all in here. If that goes sideways, Vizzina is still on the line and they’re working to line up an official with him as well.

Should the Irish whiff on Moore, we could see a full-court press for Vizzina as the Tigers try to reel him in.