Las Vegas Raiders take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the NFL draft

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) carries the ball after a reception during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Bowers is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Georgia's Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick Thursday, the second year in a row they have taken a tight end high in the NFL draft.

Las Vegas traded up last year to take Notre Dame's Michael Mayer in the second round with the 35th overall pick. Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Bowers was the first player to win the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in consecutive seasons after recording 56 receptions for 714 yards and six TDs.

Who will be throwing Bowers passes remains to be seen. Aidan O'Connell is the incumbent starter, but the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in the offseason. Their hopes for a franchise quarterback were likely dashed when six QBs were taken among the first 12 picks.

This is Las Vegas' first draft under coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, who are trying to turn around a team that went 8-9 last season. Pierce took over as interim coach in the second half of the season after coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired, and the Raiders went 5-4 under his watch.

After being rewarded with the full-time job, Pierce made no secret that he wanted a long-term answer at quarterback. The Raiders could take a QB later in the draft such as South Carolina's Spencer Rattler or Tulane's Michael Pratt.

But the Raiders have other areas of need to address as well, such as the right side of the offensive line, defensive tackle and cornerback.

