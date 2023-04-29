Las Vegas Raiders draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new coach and some ground to make up in the AFC West heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas signed former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to be the team's new quarterback after releasing longtime starter Derek Carr early in the offseason.

The Raiders could use some defensive help, but who would be surprised if the Raiders go long term and draft a quarterback in the first two days this weekend?

Here's the Raiders' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 7 overall | Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: He has the length and frame for the prototypical edge rusher. But there's little proof of a rush plan or hand usage in his college film. The Raiders have Maxx Crosby on the other side, so Wilson should get plenty of chances as the protection shifts to the other side of the line of scrimmage.

2nd Round, No. 35 overall (from Indianapolis) | Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Instant grade: A

Analysis: There are not 35 better players in this draft than Mayer, who was the best player on Notre Dame's offense as a freshman and continued to be an elite producer and blocker at tight end for the Irish all three seasons. The Raiders add a good piece who should contribute immediately in all situations.

3rd Round, No. 70 overall | Byron Young, DL, Alabama

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Young was a working man's defensive lineman in 2022. He'll be a rotational NFL defensive lineman, for now.

3rd Round, No. 100 overall (compensatory; from NY Giants via Kansas City) | Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Instant grade: C

Analysis: The Raiders select Tucker, a 5-9, 182 pound receiver. He's a developmental prospect whose film shows potential. Only 112 catches in four years at Cincinnati.

