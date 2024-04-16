Las Vegas Aces earn high marks from ESPN for drafting Kate Martin

When you are the two-time defending champions, you have the luxury of going after players that may be hidden during the draft process in an effort to find someone unsuspecting.

The Las Vegas Aces appear to have done that as they selected Kate Martin in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Iowa guard joins Caitlin Clark as the two Hawkeyes that heard their names called.

The women’s basketball world and Iowa fans lit up when Martin heard her name called as she has become a fan favorite for her hard-nosed, gritty, tough play she always showed in big moments. This sort of mentality and toughness has helped the Aces earn high marks from ESPN for their selection of Kate Martin.

The two-time defending WNBA champions don’t have any obvious needs, and it’s possible none of these players makes the team, because it’s so hard to do. But in Fair and Martin, the Aces took two different kinds of underdogs: Fair because of her 5-foot-5 size and Martin because she doesn’t really have an obvious position she fits into as a pro. But they’re both accustomed to being underestimated and proving people wrong. – Michael Voepel, ESPN

Kate Martin played guard for the Hawkeyes but she was often found in the paint unafraid to get physical for rebounds, defense, and loose balls. She has a three-point shot as her last two season at Iowa saw her hit 39.2% from behind the arc.

Martin likely faces an uphill battle to make the roster but that is something she welcomes. The gritty guard welcomes the challenge and if there is anyone who can steal a roster spot, Kate Martin is ready for the challenge.

