Larson, Hendrick No. 5 team scratched from Talladega qualifying after roof-rail violation

TALLADEGA, Ala. — The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson was not allowed to participate in NASCAR Cup Series pole qualifying after an infraction found Saturday morning at Talladega Superspeedway.

Officials found unapproved adjustments made to the roof-rail section of the No. 5 Chevrolet as it was pushed to the qualifying grid. The car was pulled from the qualifying order and returned to the garage, and Larson will start last in Sunday’s GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NASCAR officials indicated that any further penalties would be announced next week.

Larson had won three consecutive pole positions (Richmond, Martinsville, Texas) entering Sunday’s 500-miler.

