Landon Dickerson on his rookie debut not living up to the Eagles standard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Landon Dickerson holds himself to a high standard and just days after making his NFL debut in relief of an injured Brandon Brooks, the rookie right guard was harsh when judging his own play.

Asked about his debut against the 49ers, Dickerson stated that his play “didn’t live up” to the Eagles standard. Dickerson made the comment despite having only participated in a handful of full practices.

Dickerson showed dominance in the running game and he’ll certainly improve in pass protection as the season moves along.

List

Eagles vs Cowboys: 4 causes for concern in Week 3

Related

Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives an update on how long Brandon Brooks will be out with torn Pec

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Landon Dickerson will start at RG vs. Cowboys

Nick Sirianni wears a 'Beat Dallas' T-Shirt while describing Eagles vs. Cowboys CFB like rivalry

Eagles practice squad: Marvin Wilson among Philadelphia's protections for Week 3

Eagles' Jalen Hurts lands in top-5 of PFF's Week 3 QB rankings

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles place Brandon Graham, Brandon Brooks on injured reserve

    The Eagles have made two expected moves official for a pair of injured players. Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the team has placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. The Eagles also officially announced that they’ve signed guard Jack Anderson off the Bills’ practice squad. Graham tore his Achilles during [more]

  • Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives an update on how long Brandon Brooks will be out with torn Pec

    Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives an update on how long Brandon Brooks will be out with torn Pec

  • No Carson Wentz at Colts practice on Thursday

    Colts quarterback Carson Wentz could still play on Sunday. For now, he’s not practicing. Via multiple reports, Wentz is not present at Indianapolis practice on Thursday. Wentz has a pair of sprained ankles. If he can’t play, the Colts reportedly will use Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley. Whenever Wentz returns, he needs to pivot sharply [more]

  • Kate Scott named new Sixers play-by-play broadcaster on NBC Sports Philadelphia

    The new voice of NBC Sports Philadelphia's Sixers broadcast booth has arrived.

  • Sixers star Joel Embiid a full go after a summer of rehab on knee issue

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is a full go after a summer of rehab on his knee injury.

  • Prepare for government shutdown, White House to tell U.S. agencies

    The White House is expected to ask federal agencies to prepare for a possible U.S. government shutdown as health authorities struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and Democrats and Republicans fight over a funding agreement, government officials said on Thursday. The U.S. Senate is days away from voting on a measure to suspend the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling and keep federal agencies operating after Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.. The White House Office of Management and Budget expects Congress will act in a bipartisan fashion to extend government funding "especially as we continue to confront the pandemic and power an economic recovery," OMB spokesperson Abdullah Hasan said in response to questions.

  • Throwback Thursday: Vonn Bell makes JuJu Smith-Schuster pay for dance

    Vonn Bell and the Bengals made sure JuJu Smith-Schuster thought twice next time before dancing on the Bengals' midfield logo.

  • Dalvin Cook remains out of practice

    Vikings running back Dalvin Cook sat out practice again Thursday. He has an ankle injury, having played through it during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He played 47 of 61 offensive snaps. Cook said Wednesday he was “good” to go for the Week 3 game against the Seahawks. “Dalvin’s a tough guy,” Vikings coach Mike [more]

  • Jets-Broncos: Nine prop bets for Sunday’s game

    Try your hand at predictions with these nine proposition bets for Sunday's Jets-Broncos game.

  • NFL betting: Poking holes in your Week 3 moneyline parlay

    Two big favorites went down in Week 2. What's on tap for Week 3?

  • Can Tennessee stop Gators' rushing attack?

    The Tennessee Volunteers have the SEC's second-best run defense but the Gators' game plan won't change on Saturday.

  • Soldier Field showdown is another Chicago chapter for Irish

    At the time, team and venue were young and relatively untested; Notre Dame’s sole national title at that point had been claimed in 1924, the same year Soldier Field opened. It marks Notre Dame’s 13th game in the venerable stadium — they currently hold a 10-0-2 record — with the most recent matchup coming against Miami in 2012. Tim LeFevour, the general manager of Soldier Field, fondly recalled the fanfare of the 2012 game.

  • FBI Arrests FreedomWorks Staffer For Storming The Capitol On Jan. 6

    A FreedomWorks official told HuffPost that the conservative organization terminated Brandon Prenzlin following his arrest.

  • Experts pick Panthers to pounce all over Texans in Week 3

    Only three of 33 experts picked the Panthers last week against the Saints. That number will probably be going up for the Thursday nighter in Houston.

  • Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott responds to Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt

    Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott responds to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wearing a 'Beat Dallas' t-shirt

  • Amnesiac woman ID’d as former Hollywood jeweler to stars

    A woman with no memory rescued from a remote Croatian beach 10 days ago has been identified as a former Los Angeles jeweler to the stars.

  • Florida Gators jersey combination for Tennessee game

    The Florida Gators will be in their traditional home uniforms this Saturday when they host Tennessee.

  • Emma Raducanu given lunchtime BBC live show to celebrate US Open victory

    Emma Raducanu will meet her new army of fans live on the BBC as part of her official homecoming party celebrating her US Open fairytale.

  • Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind

    A Taliban fighter, wearing U.S. clothing and carrying U.S. weapons, looks through a captured night-vision device. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban – and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians’ and observers’ reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problem

  • Harper's throw to plate saves Phillies' 4-3 win over O's

    Bryce Harper won games for the Phillies this year with one swing, one slide, one daring dash around the bases. Now add this save to the highlight reel: Harper fired a heater on the fly from right field that nailed a runner at home — and gave the Phillies one win to remember in a September stuffed with big games from their MVP contender. Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer to keep Philadelphia pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.