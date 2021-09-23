Landon Dickerson on his rookie debut not living up to the Eagles standard

Landon Dickerson on his rookie debut last week: “My play was not up to the standard set here.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/dXtcjuBisN — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 23, 2021

Landon Dickerson holds himself to a high standard and just days after making his NFL debut in relief of an injured Brandon Brooks, the rookie right guard was harsh when judging his own play.

Asked about his debut against the 49ers, Dickerson stated that his play “didn’t live up” to the Eagles standard. Dickerson made the comment despite having only participated in a handful of full practices.

Dickerson showed dominance in the running game and he’ll certainly improve in pass protection as the season moves along.

