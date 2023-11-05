LaMelo playing defense — he knocks the ball away from Haliburton to seal Hornets win

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

LaMelo Ball is not an elite good solid defender.

However, Saturday night with time running out, the Hornets up one and the ball in the hands of Tyrese Haliburton — who had already dropped 43 in the game — LaMelo made an impressive defensive play to seal the win.

LaMelo steals the ball and the Hornets hang on for the win ‼️



Hornets: 125

Pacers: 124 pic.twitter.com/eiQuEl9okB — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2023

Ball had 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting for the game but with 11 dimes. Defensive center Mark Williams showed he is capable of making a difference on the other end and scored 27, Gordon Hayward had 23 and Terry Rozier 22 for Charlotte.

Indiana dropped to 3-3 on the season with the kind of game good teams don't lose, but the Pacers allowed 74 points in the paint and that — as well as the Hornets going 23-of-23 from the free throw line — was the difference. That shouldn't obscure a great night from Haliburton, who looks like an All-Star.