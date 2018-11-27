Lamar Miller's 97-yard touchdown run is the longest NFL run since ... Lamar Miller in 2014

Lamar Miller made some history with his 97-yard touchdown run against the Titans. (AP)

There have been six runs of 97 yards or longer in NFL history.

Amazingly, Lamar Miller has two of them.

Miller joined the 97-yard club in 2014 when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins. His long touchdown came against the New York Jets. That was the last run that long in the NFL before Monday night.

The Houston Texans were backed up to their own 3-yard line after getting a fourth down stop. The Texans handed to Miller presumably to give them some breathing room.

He did much more with it.





Lamar Miller made history

Miller burst through the middle, eluding some tackles, and all of a sudden he was running past safety Kenny Vaccaro in the open field. Although Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson showed off some serious speed to close the gap with Miller, Miller took it all the way.

Miller made some history, with the longest run in Texans history and tied for the third-longest touchdown run in NFL history.

#Texans RB Lamar Miller’s 97-yard touchdown run vs. Tennessee is the longest run in franchise history. It also marks the longest run in the NFL since Lamar Miller’s 97-yard touchdown run in Week 17 of the 2014 season as a member of the Miami Dolphins #TENvsHOU — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

Story Continues





The other members of the 97-yard touchdown run club are Tony Dorsett, who had a 99-yarder on “Monday Night Football” in 1983, Ahman Green, who went 98 yards for a score in 2003, and 97-yard runners Bob Gage and Andy Uram, who did it in 1949 and 1939, respectively.

But those four only did it once. Miller is in a special class after his long run on Monday night.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts