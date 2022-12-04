Lamar Jackson exits Ravens' win with knee injury, is 'days to weeks' per John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos early in the second quarter with a knee injury, according to the team. He was later ruled out of the game.

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Backup QB Tyler Huntley came in to replace him. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh told the media that Jackson's injury wasn't season ending, but he'll likely miss "days to weeks" while he recovers. More tests will be done on Monday.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson’s knee injury is “days to weeks”, but it is not season ending, and there will be further testing Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

It appears that Jackson was injured on a tackle from Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. When he came off the field, he went right into the blue medical tent, but didn't stay long before going into the locker room.

Jackson has dealt with an illness and a hip injury over the last few weeks, but this past week he was nursing a calf injury that limited him in Wednesday's practice. He was able to practice fully on Thursday and the Ravens removed him from the injury report on Friday.

When Jackson left the game, he had completed 3-of-4 passes for 11 yards and had one carry for nine yards, and the Ravens were losing to the Broncos 3-0. In Huntley's first drive for Baltimore, he led the team all the way down the field to the red zone, but wasn't able to convert on third-and-long and had to settle for a field goal to tie the game 3-3. The Broncos led 6-3 at the half, but the Ravens came back to win 10-9.