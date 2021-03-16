Lakers at Warriors: LeBron’s triple-double leads L.A. to rout in San Francisco

The Los Angeles Lakers were out to remind the Golden State Warriors that yesterday’s win over the Utah Jazz was just that: yesterday’s news. The Lakers came to Chase Center and dominated the Warriors on Monday night in a 128-97 victory, led by a triple-double from LeBron James. James finished with 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action as the Lakers dominated Golden State from wire to wire.

The Lakers had a 3-point shooting night they’ve been searching for what seems like months, going 11 of 27 (40%) from the 3-point line. Markieff Morris, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all hit multiple 3-pointers for the Lakers in the win.

Stephen Curry had 27 points to lead Golden State in the loss as the Lakers completely suffocated the Warriors’ offense, holding them to just 97 points. The Lakers also got some extra rest for LeBron James before heading into a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers defense keeps them right

I'm ready to eat some crow for those of you who read by betting post from this morning. The Lakers reminded me and anyone else who bet against them tonight why they're the defending champs: it's their defense. I have bemoaned the lack of easy baskets for the Lakers on the offensive end, but their defense helps them get through all of that. LeBron is building a case for All-Defense alongside his case for MVP. The more time Anthony Davis misses, the stronger both of those cases get.

