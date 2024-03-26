Lakers vs Bucks injury report: Are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in tonight's game?

The Milwaukee Bucks look for a measure of redemption against the Lakers tonight at Fiserv Forum, after the Bucks let a six-point lead slip away in the final two minutes in a March 8 loss in Los Angeles.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

What channel is the Bucks game on?

The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT with Spero Dedes, Reggie Miller and Chris Haynes on the call.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Is Giannis playing?

The MVP candidate is probable to play with left hamstring tendinopathy. He has been managing the injury for over two weeks but has missed just two games (March 17 and 20).

Is LeBron playing tonight?

No. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer was listed as doubtful with a sore left ankle on Monday and the team ruled him out early Tuesday morning. James has been managing the ankle for months, but the last time he sat out was against the Bucks on March 8. He had played his last six games.

Bucks vs Lakers last game

LeBron James didn't play in the last Lakers-Bucks game earlier this month, but D'Angelo Russell more than stepped up in his absence.

Russell scored 44 points and had the game-winner with 5.9 seconds left to give the Lakers the 123-122 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Damian Lillard’s step-back attempt was blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie in the closing seconds on the other end.

Bucks injury report

Patrick Beverley, out (right wrist sprain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, probable (left hamstring tendinopathy)

Khris Middleton, probable (left ankle sprain)

MarJon Beauchamp, questionable (back spasms)

Bucks probable starters

Guards: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton

Center: Brook Lopez

Lakers injury report

Colin Castleton, out (right wrist fracture)

Jalen Hood-Schifino, out (back surgery)

Jarred Vanderbilt, out (right midfoot sprain)

Christian Wood, out (left knee surgery)

Gabe Vincent, out (left knee surgery)

LeBron James, out (left ankle tendinopathy)

Anthony Davis, probable (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy)

Bucks vs Lakers odds, over/under

Milwaukee is an 8.5-point favorite over Los Angeles and the over/under is 231.5, per BetMGM.

