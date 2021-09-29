Lakers sign Trevelin Queen to partially guaranteed training camp deal

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Trevelin Queen to a training camp deal, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The deal is partially guaranteed and allows Queen to participate during training camp to get a shot at making the roster.

Queen’s best shot at the moment is with the open two-way spot. Los Angeles promoted Austin Reaves to a standard NBA deal, creating an opening alongside rookie Joel Ayayi.

Queen played for the Lakers summer league team, and in Las Vegas he averaged 13.2 points and 2.0 steals while shooting 54% from 3-point range. The samples sizes are small, but the 6-foot-6, 24-year-old forward showed some position versatility that could benefit the Lakers.

Chaundee Brown, Mac McClung and Cam Oliver are other players vying for this opening, as L.A. does not intend to use the 15th guaranteed roster spot yet.