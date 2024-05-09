Lakers reportedly prefer to hire a head coach who is experienced

The first item of business for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is to hire the right head coach. Who they hire could dictate the other decisions they make later this offseason, including potential trades.

They reportedly have several main candidates right now. While Tyronn Lue, a candidate they’re reportedly “openly smitten with the idea of getting,” likely won’t become available, they’re also considering Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson and JJ Redick, among others.

Darvin Ham, whom L.A. fired last week, was a first-time head coach, and while he could someday grow into a quality coach, he just wasn’t the man for the job right now. As a result, the team reportedly wants to prioritize experience in its head coaching search.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“In conversations with sources over the last few days, there’s a strong sense the Lakers are putting a premium on experience in this search — following trends where the Lakers have course-corrected from one decision by doing a version of the opposite,” wrote Dan Woike.

However, that doesn’t mean L.A. won’t necessarily hire another newbie.

“But while there’s a desire to find someone with experience, the Lakers, sources say, aren’t solely focused on that and seem to be open to speaking with candidates from multiple coaching pedigrees. “Yes, that means coaches with established records in the big seat on the sidelines. But it also means consideration of some of the most highly regarded assistant coaches, including those still working in the postseason such as Denver’s David Adelman, Minnesota’s Micah Nori, Boston’s Charles Lee and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney. “And yes, it means consideration for broadcaster/podcaster JJ Redick, who will receive serious consideration despite no coaching experience beyond his son’s youth team in New York City.”

Redick is arguably the candidate that people are talking about the most. He currently co-hosts a podcast with LeBron James called “Mind the Game,” and James obviously holds some pull with the Lakers organization (exactly how much pull he has is a big question).

Redick has a sharp basketball mind, but his lack of coaching experience could mean that if the Lakers hire him, people would see that decision as having James’ fingerprints all over it.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire