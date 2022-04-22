Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook this offseason?

The million-dollar question: Will the Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook this offseason? — @ShowTime_32 The million-dollar answer: Yes.

Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Borrego is a good coach who overachieved with that roster.

that said

Scott Brooks, Russell Westbrook, Charlotte,

**𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘦** – 12:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Some GMs may not draft Shaedon Sharpe top 5 due to no college tape.

Westbrook: a reach

Harden: bad pick with Rubio on the board

Bazley: New Balance intern

Poku: ultimate raw project

Giddey: unanimous WTF

Presti don’t care about mock drafts and isn’t scared to take a swing. – 6:17 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Washington Wizards Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 118-114 win over the Warriors.

He became the third player in NBA history to record at least 10 triple-doubles in a calendar month (Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain). pic.twitter.com/mxIflGJ3Oz – 3:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers report cards: Grading LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the roster on their 2021-22 seasons for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3259534/2022/0… – 12:32 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:

✅ 33 PTS

✅ 18 REB

✅ 9 AST

It’s the 11th time he’s recorded at least 30p/10r/5a in a playoff game.

Only one active player has more such games:

48 – LeBron James

11 – Antetokounmpo

11 – Russell Westbrook

9 – Kevin Durant

7 – Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/g6XF3wXeeX – 9:21 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

If the Raptors get swept, Westbrook (a player in decline) for Nick Nurse (a coach in decline) feels like a fair deal on both sides. AK – 10:58 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Part 1 of our talk w/@Dan Woike about the Westbrook fiasco, Rob Pelinka, front office accountability, and more.

youtube.com/watch?v=3pP9F6… – 5:22 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 1 of our conversation w/@Dan Woike, in which we talk Westbrook, front office accountability and the Lakers coaching search.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 1:46 PM

Russ liked this comment on his IG post -via Twitter / April 22, 2022

That impasse prompted the Rockets to inquire about a trade deadline swap for Russell Westbrook, with the belief that Westbrook would be more amenable to negotiating a buyout. But those February conversations between Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers never gained serious traction, sources told B/R. The Rockets sought a future Lakers first-rounder, which was a non-starter for L.A.’s front office. It still seems unlikely that such a deal framework will ever cross the finish line. -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022

Michael Scotto: I asked a few NBA executives what they thought of Russell Westbrook’s trade value now. One NBA executive said, “Westbrook will still be viewed as a negative asset by most teams, but some teams might be willing to take on one bad year in order to shed three years of future money.” Another NBA executive said, “Right now, his trade value is extremely negative. All it takes, however, is one team to be desperate to add talent and have bad contracts to make it happen. The reality is that 95 percent of teams view that as a terrible contract right now. They’re not doing that unless they’re dumping a bunch of stuff.” -via HoopsHype / April 20, 2022