Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt ejected after shoving, then flicking Dillon Brooks’ head early in loss to Rockets

Dillon Brooks, who is usually on the other side of these interactions, just smiled and walked to the other end of the court after Jarred Vanderbilt's ejection

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t last long on Monday night in Houston. (Troy Taormina/USA Today)

Dillon Brooks got the best of Jarred Vanderbilt on Monday night.

Vanderbilt was ejected early in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 135-119 loss to the Houston Rockets after he got into it with Brooks under the rim. Vanderbilt, while jostling for position to try and get a rebound, shoved Brooks hard in the chest with his forearm well after the play. That earned him a quick technical foul.

Then while arguing with officials over the call, Vanderbilt reached out and flicked Brooks in the back of the head as he was walking away. That earned Vanderbilt a second technical foul and his ejection. Brooks just laughed and walked away to the other end of the court.

Jarred Vanderbilt was ejected after an altercation with Dillon Brooks 👀



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/VWDe0soyzJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 30, 2024

Vanderbilt finished with three points and a steal in seven minutes off the bench for the Lakers. The 24-year-old entered Monday night averaging 4.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, his sixth in the league. He’s in the final year of a three-year, $13 million deal he first signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brooks, who has been in a number of similar altercations in recent years, seemed completely unbothered by Vanderbilt’s actions. Brooks was ejected from a preseason game and fined after he hit Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin in October, which is something he did to LeBron James in the playoffs last year before blaming the media for turning him into a villain. Brooks joined the Rockets this past offseason on a four-year, $80 million sign-and-trade deal.

Brooks had 10 points and two rebounds at halftime while helping the Rockets to a 78-60 lead at the Toyota Center. He hit back-to-back buckets, including a buzzer-beater, to end the half.

Dillon Brooks beats the 2Q buzzer to cap off a team season-high in points scored in a half!



Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/d8rYkIjszt pic.twitter.com/E1VnHziMXS — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Brooks was hit with a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter on Monday night after he drilled James directly in the face while trying to get a rebound.

Here's a look at Dillon Brooks hitting Bron in the head https://t.co/dsu7H2p4Jl pic.twitter.com/ujjsqHkSOd — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 30, 2024

James, though, missed both free throws after that foul. The Rockets, up by 16 after that sequence, simply held on to take the 16-point win.

James didn't want to talk about Brooks after the game.

LeBron James when asked about Dillon Brooks postgame: “Next question.” pic.twitter.com/l4zBNa1j6g — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Alperen Sengun was right behind him with 31 points and 12 rebounds of his own, and Cam Whitmore added 20 points off the bench. Brooks finished with 17 points after shooting 7-of-12 from the field.

James led the Lakers with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the loss. Both Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell finished with 23 points, too. The loss dropped the Lakers to 24-24 on the season, though they've won five of their last eight games. They'll take on the Atlanta Hawks next on Tuesday night.