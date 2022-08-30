Lakers interested in Cam Reddish

HoopsHype
·1 min read
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
  • Cam Reddish
    Cam Reddish
    American basketball player
  • Danny Ainge
    Danny Ainge
    American basketball executive and former player, and baseball player

Jazz president Danny Ainge likes Barrett but he has prioritized gaining four unprotected first-round picks for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star. That may not be possible unless a third team such as the Lakers could be added to revive talks. According to a source, the Lakers are open to discussions and still are interested in forward Cam Reddish. Ainge reportedly has eyes on the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 picks. Knicks president Leon Rose has yet to offer more than two unprotected first-round picks, along with three conditional picks, which are not as enticing to Ainge, as reported first by The Post.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

