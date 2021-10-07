Lakers’ Frank Vogel says Chaundee Brown is making a case for two-way spot

The Los Angeles Lakers had the second two-way spot on the roster open up following Austin Reaves’ promotion to the 14th man.

As Joel Ayayi possesses the other two-way spot, there’s a competition brewing among the players on training camp deals to fill the opening created after Reaves’ departure.

Chaundee Brown, Mac McClung, Cam Oliver and Trevelin Queen have had preseason run through the first two games, while four-year veteran Frank Mason was recently signed to a training camp deal.

Among that group, Brown has played the most minutes through two games, and head coach Frank Vogel likes what he sees.

“Yeah, he’s making a case,” Vogel said. “He’s performing well, obviously the perimeter shooting and the defensive physical toughness…he’s off to a good start for us.”

Vogel explained how Brown’s skill set has stood out thus far.

“He’s tough,” Vogel said. “He has the mindset of blowing up screens, being really physical on the glass, so he’s done a good job for us in camp and, like I said, you got a guy that can shoot the ball from the perimeter and make plays off the bounce and then compete at a high level on the defensive end, you got a chance.”

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Brown dropped 10 points (4-of-8 FG, 2-of-4 3P) in 13 minutes. Against the Phoenix Suns, he put up nine points (3-of-3 FG, 1-of-1 3P), three rebounds and one assist.

Listed at 6-foot-5, Brown is showing his 3-and-D skills at the wing, which is an area the Lakers could strengthen.

Oliver is second in minutes played, while McClung and Queen didn’t register any minutes against the Suns.