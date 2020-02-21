Lakers-Clippers game postponed after Kobe Bryant's death rescheduled; Lakers to play on 3 straight nights

The January 28 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers that was postponed in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s death has a new date.

The Western Conference rivals will make up the game on April 9. The new date required other games to be rescheduled and result in the Lakers playing games on three consecutive nights.

The Lakers/Clippers game postponed on Jan. 28 has been rescheduled for April 9 as part of complicated shuffle that has LAL playing three consecutive nights.

• LAL/GSW on 4/9 will now be played 4/7.

• LAL/Bulls on 4/7 rescheduled for 4/8.

• Bulls/LAC on 4/8 now set for 4/6. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 21, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The postponed game was the first the Lakers were scheduled to play after the tragedy claimed the life of the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” an NBA statement on the decision read.

The Lakers sit atop the Western Conference standings at 41-12, four games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets and five games ahead of the Clippers.

More from Yahoo Sports: