Lady Zebras roll in DH; Grandview baseball run rules Keene

Apr. 5—GRANDVIEW — The No. 4 Grandview Lady Zebras softball squad and the Zebras baseball team hosted the Keene Chargers for district action Friday night. In the end, the Lady Zebras, who faced Keene in a double-header, earned a pair of convincing run-rule wins in three innings while the boys followed suit on the baseball field.

On the softball field, star sophomore pitcher Mady Doty dazzled from the mound with a perfect first game and 10 strikeouts for a convincing 16-0 win. In game two, she blasted two home runs to lead the offense to a 20-0 victory.

The Lady Zebras (16-2, 8-0) are riding a 12-game winning streak into their next district matchup, which will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12 at West (16-8-1, 6-1), who sits in second place in the district.

On the baseball field, senior third baseman Carter Collins led off from the plate with a triple to right-center field that ignited a seven-run first inning. The rally was capped off by a two-run double from junior Easton Ebner, who eventually stole home to account for three of the seven first-inning runs.

The Zebras added 10 more runs in the second inning to secure the 17-0 win and remain as one of the top four teams in the district.

Up next, Grandview will play at Noon Tuesday against Palmer in a non-district tilt before resuming district play at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Keene.