Lady Vols’ doubles team advances to NCAA doubles championship semifinals

Tennessee’s Sofia Cabezas and Elza Tomase advanced to the NCAA doubles championship semifinals on Thursday.

No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the national quarterfinals at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Cabezas and Tomase captured 30 of 56 points in the opening set and earned 20 of 31 service points.

Cabezas and Tomase won on 70 percent of their first serves and captured 75 percent of break points in the second set.

The doubles team became the sixth tandem to reach the national semifinals. Cabezas and Tomase are Tennessee’s first doubles team to reach the semifinals under head coach Alison Ojeda.

