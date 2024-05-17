Lady Vols defeat Dayton to open NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional

No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (41-10, 19-5 SEC) defeated Dayton (33-20, 19-7 A-10), 3-0, on Friday in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Destiny Rodriguez went 1-for-3 and recorded two RBIs, while Taylor Pannell went 1-for-3 and scored one run for the Lady Vols.

Sophia Nugent also went 1-for-2 and recorded one RBI for Tennessee.

Karlyn Pickens (20-6) started and pitched a complete game for the Lady Vols. She recorded 12 strikeouts, while totaling 76 pitches (59 strikes).

Tennessee will next play on Saturday against Virginia (33-18, 15-9 ACC) in a winners bracket game. First pitch is slated for noon EDT at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Cavaliers defeated Miami University, 7-0, on Friday.

