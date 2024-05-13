Lady Vols earn No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee (40-10, 19-5 SEC) will host the Knoxville Regional in the 2024 NCAA softball tournament.

The Knoxville Regional will be contested in a double-elimination format May 17-19 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. double-elimination format with winner advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals, which are best-of-3 series.

The Lady Vols earned a No.3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee will open tournament play against Dayton (33-19, 19-7 A-10). First pitch between Tennessee and the Flyers is slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on ESPN+.

Friday’s other opening-round game in the Knoxville Regional will feature Miami University (48-7, 26-1 MAC) against Virginia (32-18. 15-9 ACC). First pitch is slated for noon EDT (ESPN+).

Let’s get this party started in Knoxville! 📍 Sherri Parker Lee

🗓️ May 17-19#RoadtoOKC | #LadyVols pic.twitter.com/y8AaJ7wRDL — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire