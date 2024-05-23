Ladies golf Club plays "T's and F's"

May 22—On Wednesday the Meadow Greens — Ramsey Ladies Golf Club played a game of "T's and F's." Members played a regular round of golf, taking handicaps off of each hole, and only turning in scores for holes beginning with a T or an F (two, three, four, etc.).

On the front nine with four holes being turned in, winners were Nancy Wesely shooting a 13, Sandy Davis with a 14, and Carmel Taylor with a 15. The back nine included scores for five holes. Patty Shatek and Chris Swatfager both took a win, shooting a 19.

Carmel Taylor had the only chip-in for the day, on hole No. 6.