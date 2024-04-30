Lacrosse notebook: Undefeated Mt. Ararat girls climbing up Class B standings

Apr. 29—The Mt. Ararat girls' lacrosse team took a step forward last season by winning 10 games. An 8-5 victory last week over rival Brunswick, which reached the Class B state championship game last season, was monumental for the Eagles (5-0), according to Coach Brittany Vogt.

"A big emphasis for me as a coach is building a positive team culture, and we have that," said Vogt, now in her second season.

The team has developed a strong trust for one another, and that allows it to take more risks on the field, Vogt said. For example, an attacking player can make a cut toward the net and throw a pass to a space, knowing a teammate will be there to receive it. Defensively, a Mt. Ararat defender can slide over to cover an attacker knowing a teammate will help fill the space she just left.

Junior Evelyn Goudreau scored the 100th goal of her career in the game against Brunswick.

"She's such a hard worker. She's constantly working on her shot," Vogt said of Goudreau.

Vogt said the connection between Goudreau and Islah Godo, also a junior, has sparked the Eagles. Since the start of the 2023 season, Godo has 55 assists, with the bulk coming on Goudreau's goals. Junior Logan Norton is also an offensive threat, scoring twice against Brunswick. Senior goalie Maggie Fitzpatrick, a newcomer to the position, has led the defense, Vogt said.

Before Monday's 19-1 victory against Lincoln Academy, the Mt. Ararat was third in Class B Heal points, trailing Freeport (3-1) and defending state champ Greely (4-1). Vogt said upcoming games against Morse and Mt. Blue, both also undefeated entering this week, will be big tests.

THE SEASON HITS the midpoint this week and there's a handful of big games on for both boys and girls. It begins Tuesday when the three-time defending Class A champion Cape Elizabeth boys (5-0) visit perennial Class B contender Yarmouth (5-0).

"They've already had two one-goal games against what seems to be two really good teams in York and Falmouth," Yarmouth Coach Jon Miller said of Cape Elizabeth, "so they've been tested. We haven't been tested like that."

Last week, the Capers edged defending Class B champion York, 11-10, before a 7-6 win over Falmouth two days later. Cape knows the Clippers pose another difficult matchup. The Capers know they're seen as the team to beat.

"We know Yarmouth has talent, so we have to show up and play our game," Cape Elizabeth senior Keegan Lathrop said.

Each of Yarmouth's five victories came by at least 11 goals. Miller said he has a talented group of sophomores.

"Our depth is going to be really tested," Miller said. "We're going to find out if they're as good as they seem."

The game of the week on the girls' side comes Wednesday when Kennebunk (5-0) plays at Yarmouth (4-1). It's a rematch of last season's Class A state championship game, which the Rams won 12-10 , their closest of the 2023 season.

Kennebunk enters the rematch on a 54-game win streak. The Rams' average margin of victory in their first five games is 12.6 goals. Yarmouth has won four straight since a season-opening 8-7 loss to Falmouth.

AROUND THE STATE: Gardiner boys' lacrosse Coach KC Johnson earned his 200th career win with a 17-5 victory over Biddeford last week. Johnson's Tigers are 2-1 this season... After starting the season with four straight wins, the Messalonskee boys are in the midst of a tough stretch in their schedule. The Class B runner-up last season, Messalonskee played Class A juggernaut Cape Elizabeth on Friday, losing 13-6. Next up for the Eagles is the Oak Hill co-op (3-0), one of the top contenders in Class C, on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Yarmouth on Thursday... The Wells girls have allowed just eight goals in four games. The 4-0 Warriors take on Bonny Eagle on Tuesday... A big girls' game in the KVAC is set for Tuesday, with 4-0 Mt. Blue at 3-1 Erskine.

