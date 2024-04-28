Labette County’s Easton Dean Receives Invite to Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp

ALTAMONT, KS — Labette County alum Easton Dean has received an invite to the Tennessee Titans rookie Minicamp per sources.

In high school, Dean was a 3-Star Recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He played Quarterback for the Grizzlies.

During his senior year he passed for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and earned honorable mention All-State honors. He also rushed for 544 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In his commitment to the Cyclones, Dean chose Iowa State over Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State.

At Iowa State Dean transitioned over Tight End. In his career with the Cyclones, Dean played in 49 games.

He caught 28 passes for 343 yards and 5 touchdowns in his 4-year career. His best season came this past season when he caught 16 balls for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns including a 66-yard touchdown against Texas.

The 2024 NFL rookie minicamp dates are between May 3-6 or May 10-13. Minicamp will be held at the Titans facility in Nashville.

