Kyrie Irving Wears Moccasin-Style Anta Kai 1 Sneakers With Tassels in Mavericks Game 1 Win

Kyrie Irving wore the most peculiar version of his Anta Kai 1 sneaker yet in the Dallas Mavericks’ game 1 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Irving played in the Anta Kai 1 “Chief Hélà,” an edition of the sneaker inspired by moccasins and decorated with suede tassels. The sneakers feature a tonal brown colorway with its tassels dangling off the collar.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 22: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks defends against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“Hélà” is the name given to Irving by the Standing Rock Soux Tribe of the Lakota people during a 2018 ceremony. Irving’s mother was a member of the tribe, and she lived on the reservation before she was adopted. Irving uses the name on both his Twitter/X and Instagram accounts.

The Anta Kai 1, Kyrie Irving’s first signature sneaker from the Chinese footwear brand, made its debut in March. Six colorways have released so far and have all sold out, many of them featuring detailing inspired by Irving’s Native American ancestry. The most recent edition held a “Mother’s Day” theme and was exclusively released at the at the New Jersey boutique Sneaker Room, continuing at the New Jersey boutique Sneaker Room, continuing a tradition held by his line of Nike sneakers.

Irving and Anta announced their partnership last summer following a brief period of sneaker free agency after Nike had cut ties with their star because he had shared a documentary to social media featuring anti-semitic views and took his time before denouncing them.

His first signature sneaker went to market just eight months later to complete a remarkably quick turnaround. Irving also wore an Anta prototype sneaker with his own logo, possibly his second signature model, last weekend in the Mavericks’ series clinching win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As of publishing, it’s not yet clear if the Anta Kai 1 “Chief Hélà” will get a public release.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 22: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks defends against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

