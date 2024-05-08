Kyren Wilson's former snooker mentor Peter Ebdon 'in tears' at title win

Peter Ebdon - the 2002 snooker title holder - said Wilson was "a true world champion" [Getty Images]

Kyren Wilson's former mentor - the 2002 World Snooker champion Peter Ebdon - said the emotion of watching Wilson's first world title moved him to tears.

Wilson, from Kettering, defeated Jak Jones 18-14 as the World Championship final in Sheffield concluded on Monday.

Ebdon said the pair first met when Wilson played him in an exhibition match in Northamptonshire aged six.

"I was taken by his natural ability," said Ebdon. "I said he should take up snooker - and the rest is history."

Ebdon, 53, who was born in London but grew up in Wellingborough, said he and 32-year-old Wilson played many hours of snooker together at Rushden's Windmill Club and Barratts Club in Northampton.

"He [Wilson] is a true world champion," said Ebdon. "He is a lovely lad, with a really nice family.

"To be so close to him in a professional sense and see him go through and become a world champion - knowing how hard it is - was magical. I couldn't be happier for him.

"He put the work in and came through every test with flying colours. He was by far the best player at the Crucible this year and a very, very worthy champion.

"He had the all important ingredient - he believed in himself."

He said Wilson's nickname - The Warrior - was "very apt" and reflected his "very strong mentality".

More recently Wilson has had to contend with challenging family issues away from the table.

His wife Sophie had a stroke and was diagnosed with epilepsy, while his younger son Bailey suffered with illness and had to have an operation after an accident at school.

Ebdon - who retired from professional snooker in 2020 - was not present at Monday's final and said he chose to stay away so as not to "upset his routine", but he predicted more titles for Wilson.

The World Championship was his sixth victory in a ranking event and his first in one of the sport's Triple Crown tournaments - the Masters and UK Championship being the other two.

"I believe he can go on and become a Triple Crown winner," said Ebdon. "He has a great chance of being a multiple world champion.

"It is such a huge thing to become world champion. Now the world is his oyster."

